Methanex (TSE:MX) Earns Hold Rating from Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering reissued their hold rating on shares of Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Tudor Pickering currently has a C$59.00 price target on the stock.

MX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities increased their price target on Methanex to C$75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$76.50 price objective on shares of Methanex in a report on Thursday. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays upgraded Methanex to a buy rating and set a C$53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Methanex to a buy rating and set a C$50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$51.68.

MX stock opened at C$55.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.83, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$51.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$46.79. Methanex has a 1 year low of C$37.85 and a 1 year high of C$65.22.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.32 by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.25 billion. On average, analysts expect that Methanex will post 4.8099998 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Rudinauth Chadee purchased 1,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$45.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$65,906.16. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$395,845.76. Also, Director Alejandro Larrive sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.11, for a total value of C$80,213.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$634,688.53. Insiders have sold a total of 3,500 shares of company stock worth $146,154 in the last 90 days.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

