Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Earns Outperform Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their outperform rating on shares of Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a C$43.00 price objective on the stock.

SU has been the topic of several other research reports. ATB Capital reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a C$33.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a C$36.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Friday, July 30th. CSFB restated an outperform rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$35.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$34.37.

TSE:SU opened at C$32.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$48.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$25.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$26.81. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of C$14.77 and a twelve month high of C$32.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.21.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.54 billion. On average, analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 3.6199997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 84.51%.

In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little bought 10,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$23.50 per share, with a total value of C$250,240.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,155 shares in the company, valued at C$2,047,863.60.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

