Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share

Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) – Equities researchers at Raymond James issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Loop Industries in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $19.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Loop Industries’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Loop Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Loop Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ LOOP opened at $15.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.34. Loop Industries has a 52-week low of $5.76 and a 52-week high of $18.20. The company has a market cap of $740.88 million, a P/E ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 11.59 and a current ratio of 11.59.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOOP. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Loop Industries by 154.4% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 25,188 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Loop Industries by 101.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 13,023 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Loop Industries during the second quarter worth $837,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Loop Industries during the second quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Loop Industries by 7.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 7,129 shares during the period. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Loop Industries

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles; and polyester fibers comprising carpets and clothing for textile applications to consumer goods companies The company was founded by Daniel Solomita in 2015 and is headquartered in Terrebonne, Canada.

