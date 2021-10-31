Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ralph Lauren in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now expects that the textile maker will post earnings of $1.85 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.81. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ralph Lauren’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.00 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.64 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.06 EPS.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $1.43. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.82) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 182.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also commented on RL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ralph Lauren from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. OTR Global upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush began coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.24.

Shares of RL stock opened at $127.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.52, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.50. Ralph Lauren has a 12 month low of $65.20 and a 12 month high of $142.06.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 328 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 643 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Hubert Joly bought 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $117.90 per share, for a total transaction of $990,360.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 4,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $546,057.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 34.62% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.76%.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

