Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) – Equities researchers at Wedbush cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.39) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.38). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.42) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.62) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.91) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($6.09) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($4.79) EPS.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.21).

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.71.

ZNTL opened at $80.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.44. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $34.48 and a twelve month high of $81.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.88 and a beta of 1.71.

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Alexis Pinto sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $2,331,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Melissa B. Epperly purchased 1,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.00 per share, for a total transaction of $68,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,436,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 171,764 shares of company stock worth $11,223,469. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 39.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 54.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 4,923 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 212.5% in the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,650,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 29.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 15,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 13,050.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 507,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,983,000 after purchasing an additional 503,339 shares in the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

