Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) a €51.50 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €51.50 ($60.59) target price on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €109.00 ($128.24) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €90.34 ($106.29).

HelloFresh stock opened at €70.00 ($82.35) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.34. HelloFresh has a 1 year low of €38.02 ($44.73) and a 1 year high of €97.38 ($114.56). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €86.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of €79.93.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

