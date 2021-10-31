JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) a €60.80 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.80 ($71.53) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €78.20 ($92.00) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €68.77 ($80.90).

ETR:FME opened at €57.46 ($67.60) on Thursday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €55.18 ($64.92) and a one year high of €75.08 ($88.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $16.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €63.74.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

