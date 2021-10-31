Cancom (ETR:COK) Given a €63.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on Cancom (ETR:COK) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on COK. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on Cancom in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on Cancom in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on Cancom in a report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cancom has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €63.83 ($75.10).

COK opened at €59.76 ($70.31) on Thursday. Cancom has a 12-month low of €32.98 ($38.80) and a 12-month high of €60.78 ($71.51). The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of €53.53 and a 200-day moving average of €51.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.58.

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany, Austria, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, and the United States. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

