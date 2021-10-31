Warburg Research Reiterates €63.00 Price Target for Cancom (ETR:COK)

Warburg Research set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on Cancom (ETR:COK) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

COK has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on Cancom in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on Cancom in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on Cancom in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €63.83 ($75.10).

ETR:COK opened at €59.76 ($70.31) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.58, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion and a PE ratio of 34.15. Cancom has a 52-week low of €32.98 ($38.80) and a 52-week high of €60.78 ($71.51). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €53.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of €51.40.

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany, Austria, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, and the United States. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

