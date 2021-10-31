Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Short Interest Update

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 136.4% from the September 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of Intertek Group stock opened at $67.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.96 and its 200 day moving average is $77.05. Intertek Group has a twelve month low of $63.71 and a twelve month high of $87.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Get Intertek Group alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a $1.4645 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This is an increase from Intertek Group’s previous dividend of $1.45. This represents a yield of 1.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IKTSY shares. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Intertek Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intertek Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Intertek Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Intertek Group Company Profile

Intertek Group Plc engages in the provision of assurance,a testing, inspection and certification services to industries worldwide. It offers services from auditing and inspection, training, advisory, quality assurance and certification. It operates through following segments: Products, Trade, and Resources.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.