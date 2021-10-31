Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,100 shares, a growth of 142.8% from the September 30th total of 29,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of ETO opened at $32.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.24. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $19.65 and a 12 month high of $34.68.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.179 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 114.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 46,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 24,952 shares during the last quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $318,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,138 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 6,485 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 61,290 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

