Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) Short Interest Up 140.0% in October

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 140.0% from the September 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTP. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 100.0% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 268,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,425,000 after acquiring an additional 134,242 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 10.0% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 176,494 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 16,111 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 5.9% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 149,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after acquiring an additional 8,280 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 41.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,141 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 29,712 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 100.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 78,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 39,250 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE TTP opened at $24.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.31. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund has a 1-year low of $11.21 and a 1-year high of $26.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

