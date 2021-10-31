Restore’s (RST) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Restore (LON:RST) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 644 ($8.41) target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of Restore in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Restore from GBX 610 ($7.97) to GBX 615 ($8.04) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get Restore alerts:

Shares of RST stock opened at GBX 474 ($6.19) on Wednesday. Restore has a 12 month low of GBX 280 ($3.66) and a 12 month high of GBX 530 ($6.92). The stock has a market cap of £647.83 million and a PE ratio of 87.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 492.40 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 440.18.

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offices and workplaces services to the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Document Management and Relocation. The Document Management segment offers storage and retrieval solutions for hard copy documents, magnetic data storage tapes, and heritage assets, as well as document management services; paper shredding and recycling services; and scanning services.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Restore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.