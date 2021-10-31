Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) vs. Enel Generación Chile (OTCMKTS:EOCCY) Critical Analysis

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) and Enel Generación Chile (OTCMKTS:EOCCY) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Black Hills has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enel Generación Chile has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Black Hills pays an annual dividend of $2.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Enel Generación Chile pays an annual dividend of $1.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 18.6%. Black Hills pays out 60.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Black Hills has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Black Hills and Enel Generación Chile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Hills 12.78% 8.73% 2.82% Enel Generación Chile -13.90% -37.57% -20.67%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Black Hills and Enel Generación Chile’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Black Hills $1.70 billion 2.48 $227.61 million $3.73 17.80 Enel Generación Chile $2.04 billion 1.26 $274.88 million N/A N/A

Enel Generación Chile has higher revenue and earnings than Black Hills.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.1% of Black Hills shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Black Hills shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Black Hills and Enel Generación Chile, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Black Hills 0 2 4 0 2.67 Enel Generación Chile 0 0 0 0 N/A

Black Hills presently has a consensus target price of $74.17, suggesting a potential upside of 11.73%. Given Black Hills’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Black Hills is more favorable than Enel Generación Chile.

Summary

Black Hills beats Enel Generación Chile on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana. The Gas Utilities segment conducts natural gas utility operations through the Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, and Wyoming subsidiaries. The Power Generation segment produces electric power from its generating plants and sells the electric capacity and energy. The Mining segment comprises of the production and sale of coal to site, mine-mouth power generation facilities. The Corporate and Other segment covers unallocated corporate expenses that support its operating segments. The company was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Rapid City, SD.

About Enel Generación Chile

Enel GeneraciÃ³n Chile S.A., an electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company generates electricity through hydro, thermal, and wind power sources. As of December 31, 2019, it had 6,114 megawatts of installed capacity with 28 generation facilities and a total of 110 generation units. The company also supplies its electricity to regulated electricity distribution companies; unregulated industrial firms primarily in the mining, pulp, and steel sectors; and the pool market. Further it provides engineering consulting services. The company was formerly known as Empresa Nacional de Electricidad S.A. and changed its name to Enel GeneraciÃ³n Chile S.A. in November 2016. The company was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile. Enel GeneraciÃ³n Chile S.A. is a subsidiary of Enel Chile S.A.

