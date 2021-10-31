Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) vs. Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) Head to Head Analysis

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) and Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Perella Weinberg Partners and Jiayin Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perella Weinberg Partners N/A N/A -$5.11 million N/A N/A Jiayin Group $199.26 million 1.03 $38.76 million $0.72 5.28

Jiayin Group has higher revenue and earnings than Perella Weinberg Partners.

Profitability

This table compares Perella Weinberg Partners and Jiayin Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perella Weinberg Partners N/A 13.67% 2.89% Jiayin Group 24.88% -97.78% 61.56%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.6% of Perella Weinberg Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Jiayin Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Perella Weinberg Partners and Jiayin Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perella Weinberg Partners 0 0 4 0 3.00 Jiayin Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Perella Weinberg Partners currently has a consensus price target of $17.17, indicating a potential upside of 22.27%. Jiayin Group has a consensus price target of $10.40, indicating a potential upside of 173.68%. Given Jiayin Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Jiayin Group is more favorable than Perella Weinberg Partners.

Summary

Jiayin Group beats Perella Weinberg Partners on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Perella Weinberg Partners Company Profile

Perella Weinberg Partners provides investment banking services worldwide. The company offers strategic, financial, and tactical advice services in connection with executing complex mergers, acquisitions, company sales, and corporate divestitures, including carve-outs, joint ventures, and spin-offs, as well as relating to takeover preparedness and defense. It serves corporations, institutions, governments, sovereign wealth funds, and private equity investors. The company is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Jiayin Group Company Profile

Jiayin Group, Inc. engages in online individual finance marketplace in China connecting individual investors and individual borrowers. The company was founded by Dinggui Yan and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

