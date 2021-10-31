Critical Comparison: Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) and Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP)

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) and Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Xunlei and Micro Focus International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xunlei $186.37 million 1.05 -$13.84 million N/A N/A Micro Focus International $3.00 billion 0.55 -$2.97 billion $1.54 3.19

Xunlei has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Micro Focus International.

Volatility and Risk

Xunlei has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Micro Focus International has a beta of 2.47, indicating that its stock price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Xunlei and Micro Focus International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xunlei 0 0 0 0 N/A Micro Focus International 0 4 1 0 2.20

Profitability

This table compares Xunlei and Micro Focus International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xunlei 4.93% 3.42% 2.42% Micro Focus International N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.2% of Xunlei shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.4% of Micro Focus International shares are held by institutional investors. 21.7% of Xunlei shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Xunlei beats Micro Focus International on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xunlei

Xunlei Ltd. is a holding company, which provides shared cloud computing and blockchain technology services. It provides a wide range of products and services across cloud acceleration, blockchain, shared cloud computing and digital entertainment to deliver an efficient internet experience. The company was founded by Sheng Long Zou and Hao Cheng in December 2002 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

About Micro Focus International

Micro Focus International Plc engages in the management of mature infrastructure software assets to organizations leverage value from their investments in IT infrastructure and business applications. It operates through the following segments: Micro Focus Product Portfolio and SUSE Product Portfolio. The Micro Focus Product Portfolio segment comprises of host connectivity; identity; access and security; development and information technology operations management tools; and collaboration and networking. The SUSE Product Portfolio segment provides and supports enterprise-grade linux and open source solutions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Newbury, the United Kingdom.

