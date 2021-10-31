Basf (ETR:BAS) PT Set at €78.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Basf in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on shares of Basf in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €113.00 ($132.94) target price on shares of Basf in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Basf in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on shares of Basf in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Basf presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €82.40 ($96.94).

Shares of BAS stock opened at €62.28 ($73.27) on Wednesday. Basf has a 12 month low of €45.92 ($54.02) and a 12 month high of €72.88 ($85.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.72, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €65.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €67.03.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

