DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) PT Set at €46.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €41.90 ($49.29) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €49.20 ($57.88) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €42.49 ($49.99).

Get DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA alerts:

ETR:DWS opened at €37.42 ($44.02) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €28.48 ($33.50) and a 12-month high of €41.88 ($49.27). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €37.37 and a 200 day moving average price of €38.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.44.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.