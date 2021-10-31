Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Downgraded to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $195.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $135.00.

Several other research analysts have also commented on NET. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an equal weight rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cloudflare from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered Cloudflare from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $131.70.

NET stock opened at $194.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.84 billion, a PE ratio of -432.70 and a beta of 0.18. Cloudflare has a twelve month low of $50.54 and a twelve month high of $196.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.76.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $152.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 25.63%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.98, for a total transaction of $4,247,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total value of $251,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 851,790 shares of company stock valued at $114,355,343 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NET. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cloudflare by 120.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,771,000 after purchasing an additional 15,680,274 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cloudflare by 9.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,371,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,373 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the second quarter worth $137,835,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Cloudflare by 45.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,289,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,315,000 after purchasing an additional 714,385 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the first quarter worth $42,182,000. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

