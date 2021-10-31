Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $6.24 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Asbury Automotive Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now forecasts that the company will earn $6.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $5.31. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s FY2022 earnings at $23.84 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Asbury Automotive Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.00.

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $195.71 on Friday. Asbury Automotive Group has a 52-week low of $99.65 and a 52-week high of $230.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $191.54 and a 200 day moving average of $191.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.60.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by $1.00. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 43.39%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABG. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at about $321,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at about $418,000.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

