AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $45.83, but opened at $48.98. AdvanSix shares last traded at $48.77, with a volume of 4,296 shares traded.

The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.23. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 6.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASIX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AdvanSix by 3,961.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in AdvanSix in the second quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in AdvanSix by 829.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AdvanSix in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AdvanSix in the first quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.73.

AdvanSix Company Profile (NYSE:ASIX)

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

