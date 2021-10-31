Piper Sandler Weighs in on Meta Financial Group, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CASH)

Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Meta Financial Group in a report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now expects that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.66. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Meta Financial Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.70 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.70 EPS.

Get Meta Financial Group alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on CASH. Raymond James raised their price target on Meta Financial Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley increased their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.50.

CASH opened at $55.44 on Friday. Meta Financial Group has a 52 week low of $27.93 and a 52 week high of $62.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.31). Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 25.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Meta Financial Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Meta Financial Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,091 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in Meta Financial Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 18,228 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 6.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,975 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,130 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Anthony M. Sharett sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total value of $30,445.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 4.57%.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services & Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.