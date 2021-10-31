Incyte (INCY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Incyte to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $705.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.95 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 12.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect Incyte to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Incyte alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $66.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 44.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.55. Incyte has a 1 year low of $64.08 and a 1 year high of $101.47.

In other Incyte news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $26,712.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Incyte stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 606,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,387 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.27% of Incyte worth $51,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INCY shares. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet downgraded Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Incyte from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Incyte from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.11.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.