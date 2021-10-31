Weatherford International (WFRD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Weatherford International to post earnings of ($1.15) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $903.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.00 million. On average, analysts expect Weatherford International to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WFRD opened at $29.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.02. Weatherford International has a 52 week low of $1.84 and a 52 week high of $29.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Weatherford International stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weatherford International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th.

About Weatherford International

Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments: Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. The firm’s products and services are Drilling and Evaluation, Production, Completions, and Well Construction.

