Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Decreased by Wedbush

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sleep Number in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.74 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.77. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Sleep Number’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.82 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SNBR. TheStreet lowered Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sleep Number currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNBR opened at $88.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.93. Sleep Number has a 1 year low of $60.08 and a 1 year high of $151.44.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.90 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 75.84% and a net margin of 9.37%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its holdings in Sleep Number by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,100,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,938,000 after purchasing an additional 116,381 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,058,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,427,000 after acquiring an additional 129,822 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 633,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,691,000 after acquiring an additional 120,788 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 344,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,836,000 after acquiring an additional 143,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 307,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,848,000 after acquiring an additional 11,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

