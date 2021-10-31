Truist Securiti Comments on Matador Resources’ Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Matador Resources in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $1.87 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.85. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Matador Resources’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.69 EPS.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $461.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.33 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 144.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. MKM Partners raised shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark raised shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Matador Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.36.

Shares of MTDR stock opened at $41.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.48 and a 200-day moving average of $32.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $6.47 and a 12-month high of $47.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 4.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This is a boost from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

In other news, COO Craig N. Adams bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.33 per share, with a total value of $29,330.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,427 shares in the company, valued at $4,324,033.91. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $84,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $138,700 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,618,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 102,565 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 17,968 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 66,463 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 11,376 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 593.1% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 99,802 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 85,402 shares during the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

