Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €139.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €139.00 ($163.53) price target on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AIR. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on Airbus in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €131.00 ($154.12) price objective on Airbus in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. UBS Group set a €135.50 ($159.41) price objective on Airbus in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Airbus in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on Airbus in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €132.69 ($156.11).

Shares of AIR stock opened at €110.60 ($130.12) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €114.36 and a 200 day moving average of €109.11. Airbus has a twelve month low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a twelve month high of €99.97 ($117.61).

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

