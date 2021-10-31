Research Analysts Set Expectations for Visa Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:V)

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) – Oppenheimer cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Visa in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now forecasts that the credit-card processor will post earnings of $1.69 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.71. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $281.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Visa’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.99 EPS.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.69.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $211.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $226.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.44. Visa has a 12-month low of $179.23 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strong Tower Advisory Services bought a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,466,000. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. grew its position in Visa by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 12,901 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 52,026 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $11,589,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its position in Visa by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 55,787 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $12,857,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,393 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $12,784,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. 81.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $2,756,723.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total transaction of $2,048,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,580 shares of company stock valued at $9,878,619 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

