Visa Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.69 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:V)

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Visa in a report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now forecasts that the credit-card processor will earn $1.69 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.71. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $281.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Visa’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.99 EPS.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.69.

Visa stock opened at $211.77 on Friday. Visa has a one year low of $179.23 and a one year high of $252.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $226.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $412.52 billion, a PE ratio of 42.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total transaction of $2,048,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $2,756,723.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,580 shares of company stock valued at $9,878,619. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 46.5% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

