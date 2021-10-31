Orange (EPA:ORA) Given a €11.50 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €11.50 ($13.53) price objective on Orange (EPA:ORA) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ORA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on Orange in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on Orange in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.50 ($18.24) price target on Orange in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €9.50 ($11.18) price target on Orange in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €10.10 ($11.88) price target on Orange in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €12.40 ($14.59).

ORA opened at €9.44 ($11.10) on Wednesday. Orange has a 12-month low of €13.31 ($15.66) and a 12-month high of €15.80 ($18.59). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €9.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is €9.87.

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

