Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) PT Set at €144.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €144.00 ($169.41) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SU. Credit Suisse Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €165.00 ($194.12) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €131.00 ($154.12) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €165.00 ($194.12) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schneider Electric S.E. currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €149.50 ($175.88).

SU stock opened at €148.90 ($175.18) on Wednesday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 1 year low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a 1 year high of €76.34 ($89.81). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €149.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of €139.77.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

