Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) PT Set at €67.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €63.25 ($74.42).

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of €82.03 ($96.51) and a 12-month high of €110.10 ($129.53).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.