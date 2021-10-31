STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) PT Set at €50.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) has been assigned a €50.00 ($58.82) price target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.20% from the company’s previous close.

STM has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group set a €37.90 ($44.59) price objective on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €43.21 ($50.84).

STM opened at €40.92 ($48.14) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €37.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €33.69. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a 52 week high of €21.45 ($25.24).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

