Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) PT Raised to $58.00

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) had its price target upped by Mizuho from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Targa Resources from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $42.52 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.58.

Shares of NYSE:TRGP opened at $54.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.88. Targa Resources has a 12-month low of $15.74 and a 12-month high of $57.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.34 and a beta of 3.10.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 5.31%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Targa Resources will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 1,895.1% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,529,390 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $302,558,000 after buying an additional 9,051,749 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Targa Resources by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,881,528 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $928,186,000 after acquiring an additional 7,866,473 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 376.1% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,927,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $124,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 69.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,139,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $317,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920,776 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 188.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,649,368 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $117,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,830 shares in the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

