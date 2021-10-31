KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

NYSE KNOP opened at $18.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.69 and its 200-day moving average is $19.00. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 12-month low of $11.86 and a 12-month high of $20.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $600.61 million, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.31.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $70.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.60 million. KNOT Offshore Partners had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 15.93%. Equities analysts expect that KNOT Offshore Partners will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.40%. KNOT Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.00%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KNOP. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in KNOT Offshore Partners by 410.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 55,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 44,877 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $321,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $657,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in KNOT Offshore Partners by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 300,502 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,352,000 after buying an additional 12,482 shares in the last quarter. 21.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KNOT Offshore Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of shuttle tankers under long-term charters. Its fleet consists of sixteen shuttle tankers, which are vessels designed to transport crude oil and condensates from offshore oil field installations to onshore terminals and refineries. The company was founded on February 21, 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

