Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $51.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. serves the executive talent and leadership needs of the world’s top organizations as the premier provider of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. is one of the leading global executive search firms. With years of experience in fulfilling their clients’ leadership needs, Heidrick & Struggles offers and conducts executive search services in every major business center in the world. It is the premier provider of senior-level Executive Search, Culture Shaping and Leadership Consulting services. They have focused on quality service and built strong leadership teams through their relationships with clients and individuals worldwide. Heidrick & Struggles’ leadership experts operate from principal business centers in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific. “

Separately, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.75.

NASDAQ HSII opened at $46.88 on Wednesday. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 52 week low of $22.23 and a 52 week high of $50.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.56. The company has a market cap of $918.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.43. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 25.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

In other Heidrick & Struggles International news, insider Sarah Payne sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $249,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,152 shares in the company, valued at $47,865.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark R. Harris sold 4,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total transaction of $210,549.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,405 shares of company stock valued at $918,888. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the third quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 7.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 6.0% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 23.1% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. The company was founded by Gardner Heidrick and John Struggles in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

