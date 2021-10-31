FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FedNat Holding Company operates as a holding company. It provides insurance underwriting, distribution, claims processing and premium financing services through its subsidiaries. The company underwrites non-standard and standard personal automobile insurance and mobile home property and casualty insurance. FedNat Holding Company, formerly known as Federated National Holding Company, is based in Florida, United States. “

Get FedNat alerts:

FNHC opened at $2.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. FedNat has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $8.80. The firm has a market cap of $44.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.52 and its 200-day moving average is $3.46.

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The insurance provider reported ($2.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($2.03). FedNat had a negative return on equity of 78.17% and a negative net margin of 41.94%. The firm had revenue of $49.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.05 million. On average, research analysts predict that FedNat will post -4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNHC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of FedNat by 13.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 7,239 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in FedNat during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FedNat in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedNat in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of FedNat by 45.2% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. 31.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FedNat

FedNat Holding Co engages in providing the insurance services. It offers underwriting services to homeowners, personal automobile, commercial general liability, federal flood, and other lines of insurance. The company was founded by Edward J. Lawson and Michele V. Lawson in 1991 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FedNat (FNHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FedNat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedNat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.