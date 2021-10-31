TD Securities Increases Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) Price Target to C$87.00

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Equitable Group from C$178.00 to C$179.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Equitable Group from C$178.00 to C$179.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Equitable Group from C$81.50 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James set a C$161.00 price target on Equitable Group and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price target on Equitable Group from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$118.19.

Shares of EQB opened at C$77.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$2.63 billion and a PE ratio of 4.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$137.13 and a 200-day moving average price of C$138.70. Equitable Group has a 12-month low of C$41.44 and a 12-month high of C$80.53.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$3.94 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$158.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$156.71 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equitable Group will post 15.9899989 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Equitable Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.49%.

In other Equitable Group news, Director David Malcolm Balfour Legresley sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$156.16, for a total value of C$78,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,264,320. Also, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$147.00, for a total value of C$147,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,495 shares in the company, valued at C$7,569,765. Insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $1,610,250 over the last 90 days.

About Equitable Group

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

