Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $518.13 and last traded at $516.21, with a volume of 955 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $506.64.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Pool’s payout ratio is 38.00%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Pool from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $516.29.

The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.15 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $472.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $455.78.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Pool had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 76.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Pool news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 1,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.13, for a total value of $815,455.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 9,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.12, for a total transaction of $4,742,647.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 74,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,290,963.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,680 shares of company stock valued at $18,604,644 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Pool by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,648,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $756,052,000 after acquiring an additional 35,521 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pool by 10.0% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,158,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $531,553,000 after buying an additional 105,299 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pool by 0.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 772,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $353,309,000 after buying an additional 5,727 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Pool by 5.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 671,555 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $308,015,000 after buying an additional 32,891 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Pool by 11.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 649,498 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $297,899,000 after buying an additional 66,980 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

