Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Shares Down 4.9%

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) traded down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.07 and last traded at $4.08. 78,468 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,264,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.29.

SID has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SID. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,308,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 1,347.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 743,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,981,000 after purchasing an additional 692,006 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 9.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,315,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,815,000 after purchasing an additional 113,832 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 9.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 45,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 1,523.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 996,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,677,000 after purchasing an additional 935,113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.

