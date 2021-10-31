Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) Shares Gap Down to $131.17

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $131.17, but opened at $127.07. Cboe Global Markets shares last traded at $131.39, with a volume of 9,302 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.67.

The stock has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.45.

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $350.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.88 million. Analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.59%.

About Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

