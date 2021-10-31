Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Shares Up 4.3%

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)’s share price shot up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $73.12 and last traded at $72.74. 2,423 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,157,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.77.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AYX. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $136.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Alteryx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $129.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.58.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.05 and its 200 day moving average is $77.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.17 and a beta of 0.71.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.17. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 10.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $120.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.71 million. On average, analysts expect that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alteryx news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.27, for a total value of $183,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,540,625 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alteryx by 231.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alteryx in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alteryx in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alteryx by 1,009.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Alteryx by 178.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

About Alteryx (NYSE:AYX)

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

