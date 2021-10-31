SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Shares Gap Down to $173.12

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $173.12, but opened at $161.83. SPS Commerce shares last traded at $150.50, with a volume of 928 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SPSC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.67.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.17 and a beta of 0.93.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.41 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total value of $224,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.08, for a total transaction of $365,056.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPSC. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,002,945 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,599,000 after acquiring an additional 290,297 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 157.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 295,633 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,359,000 after acquiring an additional 180,964 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,800,066 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $179,737,000 after acquiring an additional 152,791 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,841 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,770,000 after acquiring an additional 143,385 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in SPS Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,392,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPSC)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

