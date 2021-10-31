Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) Short Interest Update

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, an increase of 41.1% from the September 30th total of 935,600 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Assertio by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 122,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 51,050 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Assertio by 152.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,723,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,912 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Assertio by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 301,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 126,978 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Assertio by 1,193.3% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 637,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 587,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Assertio by 520.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 217,042 shares during the last quarter. 20.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ASRT opened at $1.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Assertio has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $5.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.12. The company has a market cap of $45.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.54.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.24). Assertio had a negative return on equity of 54.10% and a negative net margin of 38.05%. The firm had revenue of $25.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.38 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Assertio will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Assertio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

About Assertio

Assertio Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial pharmaceutical products. Its commercial portfolio of branded products focuses on the following areas: neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company was founded on August 7, 1995 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.

