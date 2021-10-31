Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.74 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) will report $9.74 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cytosorbents’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.67 million to $9.80 million. Cytosorbents posted sales of $10.55 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cytosorbents will report full year sales of $44.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $40.59 million to $48.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $57.65 million, with estimates ranging from $46.50 million to $65.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cytosorbents.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $12.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.29 million. Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 13.33% and a negative net margin of 22.97%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CTSO shares. B. Riley started coverage on Cytosorbents in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Cytosorbents from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSO opened at $5.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.61 and a beta of 0.42. Cytosorbents has a 12 month low of $5.73 and a 12 month high of $11.68.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cytosorbents in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Cytosorbents in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Cytosorbents in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Cytosorbents in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Cytosorbents by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.99% of the company’s stock.

CytoSorbents Corp. engages in the critical care immunotherapy, investigation, and commercialization of blood purification technology. Its product portfolio include CytoSorb, ContrastSorb XL, HemoDefend, VetResQ, and DrugSorb. The company was founded by Joseph Rubin on April 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Monmouth Junction, NJ.

