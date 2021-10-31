The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Shares Gap Up to $25.91

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $25.91, but opened at $26.79. The Beauty Health shares last traded at $26.97, with a volume of 1,975 shares.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SKIN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The Beauty Health in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of The Beauty Health from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen began coverage on shares of The Beauty Health in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of The Beauty Health in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Beauty Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.12.

The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $66.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.30 million. On average, analysts anticipate that The Beauty Health Company will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in The Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in The Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in The Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Emfo LLC acquired a new stake in The Beauty Health during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in The Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. 63.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN)

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

