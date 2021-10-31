The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Shares Gap Up to $25.91

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $25.91, but opened at $26.79. The Beauty Health shares last traded at $26.97, with a volume of 1,975 shares.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on SKIN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The Beauty Health in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of The Beauty Health from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen began coverage on shares of The Beauty Health in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of The Beauty Health in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Beauty Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.12.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in The Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in The Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in The Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Emfo LLC acquired a new stake in The Beauty Health during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in The Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. 63.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN)
Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.
