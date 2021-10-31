BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ) Short Interest Update

BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a drop of 37.1% from the September 30th total of 29,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
NASDAQ BBQ opened at $13.20 on Friday. BBQ has a 52-week low of $4.01 and a 52-week high of $19.75. The stock has a market cap of $136.75 million, a PE ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.29 and a 200-day moving average of $14.14.
BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.15. BBQ had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $45.52 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that BBQ will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of BBQ from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.
About BBQ
BBQ Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of franchise restaurants. It offers authentic hickory-smoked and off the-grill barbecue favorites, chopped pork, country-roasted chicken, and signature sandwiches and salads. The company was founded on March 29, 2019 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.
