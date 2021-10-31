BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ) Short Interest Update

BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a drop of 37.1% from the September 30th total of 29,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NASDAQ BBQ opened at $13.20 on Friday. BBQ has a 52-week low of $4.01 and a 52-week high of $19.75. The stock has a market cap of $136.75 million, a PE ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.29 and a 200-day moving average of $14.14.

BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.15. BBQ had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $45.52 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that BBQ will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of BBQ in the second quarter worth approximately $651,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BBQ by 16.3% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 48,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 6,750 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BBQ in the second quarter worth approximately $18,980,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of BBQ in the second quarter worth approximately $723,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of BBQ by 0.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 534,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of BBQ from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

BBQ Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of franchise restaurants. It offers authentic hickory-smoked and off the-grill barbecue favorites, chopped pork, country-roasted chicken, and signature sandwiches and salads. The company was founded on March 29, 2019 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

