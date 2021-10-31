Truist Securiti Comments on BancorpSouth Bank’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BXS)

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of BancorpSouth Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.67.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BXS. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of BancorpSouth Bank from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of BancorpSouth Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.20. BancorpSouth Bank has a twelve month low of $22.16 and a twelve month high of $35.59.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. BancorpSouth Bank had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 11.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,052,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,925,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,708,000 after buying an additional 1,609,552 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,051,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,928,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,625,000 after buying an additional 352,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,857,000. Institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

BancorpSouth Bank engages in conducting general commercial banking, trust, and insurance businesses through offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas, and Illinois. It operates through the following segments: Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other.

