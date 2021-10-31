Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.68 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) – Research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Digital Realty Trust in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp analyst J. Sadler now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.68 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.70. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Digital Realty Trust’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.67.

DLR stock opened at $157.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.60 billion, a PE ratio of 66.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.18. Digital Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $124.65 and a 12 month high of $168.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.60%.

In other news, CEO A William Stein sold 22,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.05, for a total value of $3,751,548.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $53,952.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,952.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 204,884 shares of company stock valued at $33,906,264. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 156.8% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 509.1% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 96.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

