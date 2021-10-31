Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Rating Increased to Buy at UBS Group

Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) was upgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

HCHDF has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank upgraded Hochschild Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hochschild Mining currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of HCHDF opened at $1.98 on Friday. Hochschild Mining has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $3.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.01 and its 200-day moving average is $2.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Hochschild Mining Plc is a precious metals company, which focuses on the exploration, mining, processing and sale of silver and gold. It operates four underground mines located in southern Peru and southern Argentina. The company was founded by Mauricio Hochschild in 1911 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

